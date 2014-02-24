(Adds details on standard Pneumovax vaccine, updates share
price, final two paragraphs)
By Ransdell Pierson and Caroline Humer
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said on Monday that
Prevnar 13, its blockbuster vaccine against childhood
infections, prevented pneumonia outside of hospitals in people
age 65 and older, in one of the largest drug trials ever
conducted.
The 85,000-patient study, called CAPiTA, also showed that
Prevnar 13 prevented invasive pneumococcal disease, meaning
infections of Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria in the
bloodstream and other normally sterile sites in the body.
Wall Street analysts have predicted that success of the
trial would boost annual sales of Prevnar 13 by $1 billion or
more, as doctors steer elderly patients to the product.
"We expect the U.S. and other developed markets to broadly
recommend adult use of the product," given favorable results
from the study, J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott said in a
research note.
Schott said he expects Prevnar 13 sales among adults of $300
million in 2015, rising to $1.5 billion in future years as it is
more widely used for that population.
An estimated 300,000 adults aged 50 and older are
hospitalized every year because of pneumococcal pneumonia, a
substantial cause of illness and death, according to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration.
Prevnar 13, sold under the brand name Prevenar 13 in many
markets outside the United States, is one of Pfizer's biggest
products. The drug, and an older version of the vaccine known as
Prevnar 7, have annual sales of $4.4 billion, making them the
company's second-biggest franchise.
During the trial, Prevnar 13 met its primary goal of
preventing a first episode of community-acquired pneumonia. It
also met a secondary goal of preventing a first episode of
invasive bloodstream infections, which are typically far more
severe than pneumonia without such bloodstream involvement.
Pfizer said data from the study, conducted in the
Netherlands, would be presented at a medical meeting in India
next month.
The FDA in early 2010 approved Prevnar 13, to protect
children against additional strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae
bacteria that cause an array of diseases, including pneumonia,
ear infections and meningitis.
But the U.S. health regulator in late 2011 widened the
approved use of Prevnar 13 to include adults age 50 and older,
to prevent pneumonia and invasive infections. The approval was
conditioned, however, on success of the now-completed CAPiTA
study.
Favorable data from the study are expected to be added to
the package insert label of Prevnar 13, greatly boosting the
attractiveness of the vaccine to doctors with elderly patients.
Tim Anderson, an analyst with Sanford Bernstein & Co, said
relatively few adults have yet been vaccinated with Prevnar 13.
He predicted adult sales will rise to $1.3 billion in 2020 and
that total sales of the Prevnar franchise will rise to $6
billion that year.
The standard pneumonia vaccine, Pneumovax from Merck & Co
, is approved to prevent pneumococcal disease in patients
50 years and older and children as young as 2 at risk of
pneumococcal infections. But it is not considered highly
effective.
Pfizer shares rose 1.7 percent to $31.99 in trading on the
New York Stock Exchange, amid a 0.7 percent gain for the ARCA
Pharmaceutical Index of large U.S. and European
drugmakers.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson and Caroline Humer; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe, Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)