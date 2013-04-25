April 25 European regulators, citing the risks
of the drug compared with its potential benefit, declined to
approve marketing of Pfizer Inc's new rheumatoid
arthritis treatment Xeljanz, the company said on Thursday.
Pfizer said it plans to appeal and "immediately seek a
re-examination of the opinion" by the European Medicines
Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
The company said in a statement that the committee
considered that treatment with Xeljanz improved the signs and
symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and the physical function of
patients, but did not believe that a consistent reduction in
disease activity and structural damage to joints had been
sufficiently demonstrated.
The CHMP also raised questions about side effects including
serious infections, gastrointestinal perforations and
malignancies observed in trials of the drug.
Xeljanz is approved in the United States, Japan and Russia
for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe active
rheumatoid arthritis.
Rheumatoid arthritis and related diseases have been one of
the most lucrative segments for drugmakers, with more than $20
billion in annual sales.