April 25 European regulators declined to approve
marketing of Pfizer Inc's new rheumatoid arthritis
treatment Xeljanz, citing the risks of the drug compared with
its potential benefit, the company said on Thursday.
Pfizer said it plans to appeal and "immediately seek a
re-examination of the opinion" by the European Medicines
Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
Shares of Pfizer, which rose 1 percent to close at $30.26 on
the New York Stock Exchange, were down 2.7 percent at $29.45
after hours.
The rejection will cut about 3 percent from future earnings
per share estimates for the drugmaker, said ISI Group analyst
Mark Schoenebaum in a note to investors. He also said "history
teaches that the odds are against them," in terms of the
company's planned appeal.
Pfizer said in a statement that the committee considered
that treatment with Xeljanz improved the signs and symptoms of
rheumatoid arthritis and the physical function of patients but
did not believe that a consistent reduction in disease activity
and structural damage to joints had been sufficiently
demonstrated.
The CHMP also raised questions about side effects including
serious infections, gastrointestinal perforations and
malignancies observed in trials of the pill.
Xeljanz is approved in the United States, Japan and Russia
for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe active
rheumatoid arthritis.
As a twice-daily pill, analysts have said, Xeljanz could
prove more attractive to some patients than current drugs such
as AbbVie Inc's $8 billion-a-year Humira, which is
given by injection every other week.
Pfizer's drug works by blocking molecules called Janus
kinases, which are linked to joint inflammation.
Rheumatoid arthritis and related diseases have been one of
the most lucrative segments for drugmakers, with more than $20
billion in annual sales.
The disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the body's
own immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, causing
inflammation and pain in the joints.