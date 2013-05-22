Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
May 22 Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that it would unwind its remaining stake in animal health business Zoetis Inc through an exchange offer in which shareholders can swap Pfizer stock for that of Zoetis at a discount.
Giant pharmaceutical maker Pfizer spun off Zoetis shares in an initial public offering in February that raised $2.2 billion. Pfizer retained an 80 percent stake in Zoetis after the IPO.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives