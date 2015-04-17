(Adds background on Zoloft, other antidepressants)
By Jessica Dye
April 17 Pfizer Inc scored a key victory
Friday when it was cleared of liability in the first U.S. trial
involving claims that its antidepressant Zoloft can cause birth
defects in children born to women who take the drug while
pregnant.
Plaintiff Kristyn Pesante claimed that Pfizer failed to warn
that using Zoloft during pregnancy could cause birth defects and
sought damages after her son was born with a rare, serious
congenital heart problem.
Following a week-long trial in St. Louis, Missouri, jurors
deliberated briefly before clearing Pfizer of liability,
according to a Pfizer spokeswoman Neha Wadhwa. Pesante had
sought both compensatory and punitive damages, accusing Pfizer
of downplaying Zoloft's risks in order to boost sales.
Hundreds of lawsuits saying Zoloft can lead to cardiac and
other birth defects have been filed in U.S. state and federal
courts. While not binding on the other cases, Friday's verdict
is "particularly significant" because Pesante's was the first
case selected by plaintiffs for trial and featured much of the
same medical evidence and theories underpinning other cases
across the country, Wadhwa said.
Pesante's 2012 lawsuit said that Pfizer touted Zoloft as a
treatment for depression in pregnant women that had a lower risk
of side effects than similar drugs. She said she took the drug
during her first trimester and was not aware at the time of the
risks.
But Pfizer has disputed any scientific link between Zoloft
and birth defects and said that its position is supported by
individual medical groups including the American Heart
Association, American Psychiatric Association and American
College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
A lawyer for plaintiffs did not immediately return requests
for comment.
Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Zoloft is
part of a widely prescribed group of antidepressants known as
selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs.
In 2010, GlaxoSmithKline Plc paid an undisclosed
amount of money to settle some U.S. lawsuits linking another
SSRI, Paxil, to birth defects.
The next Zoloft trial is scheduled to take place later this
year in state court in Philadelphia.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi, Chris Reese, Ted Botha and Lisa Shumaker)