UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Feb 22 Australian packaged food supplier Patties Foods Ltd said first-half net profit fell 12 percent after last year's recall of frozen mixed berries packaged in China that were linked to an outbreak of hepatitis A.
Net profit was A$7.3 million ($5.22 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, down from A$8.2 million in the previous corresponding period, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The result included a 61.7 percent slump in frozen fruit sales to A$15 million, and sales excluding the frozen fruit division rose 2.8 percent, the company said.
Patties last year said laboratory tests had cleared the frozen mixed berries of carrying hepatitis A. ($1 = 1.3972 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates and Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.