By Nadia Damouni
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 18 Procter & Gamble Co
, the world's largest maker of household products, has
halted full-time hiring for this fiscal year, a company
spokeswoman said, confirming an earlier report.
"We have generally met our hiring goals for this fiscal year
and therefore we are not currently recruiting and hiring," the
spokeswoman said in an email. "We always recruit according to
the needs of the business, and we will resume active recruiting
based on the needs of the business."
In November, the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent
said it had raised its full-year profit outlook to reflect gains
from the $1.5 billion sale of its Pringles snacks business.
The company also said it had started implementing its
previously announced restructuring plans.
The Financial Times Deutschland reported earlier on Sunday
the news of the hiring freeze.
July 1 is the start of P&G's fiscal year.
(Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Editing by Matt Driskill)