* Sees FY GAAP EPS $4.52-$4.83 vs prev $4.17-$4.33

* Sees FY core EPS $4.15 to $4.33 vs prev $4.17 to $4.33

* Says started implementing restructuring plans (Adds details, background, shares)

Nov 3 Procter & Gamble Co , the world's largest household products maker, raised its full-year profit outlook to reflect gains from the $1.5 billion sale of its Pringles snacks business.

The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent, which kept its full-year sales forecast, also said it had started implementing its previously announced restructuring plans.

"We are well into the design process for our restructuring plans and are already beginning the implementation phase in some areas..." Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said.

Last week, Moeller said the company plans to spend between $700-$800 million after-tax on restructuring in fiscal 2012 and will announce further details in December.

P&G, whose lineup includes Gillette razors and Olay skin creams, also announced a new joint venture with Teva Pharmaceutical to sell over-the-counter medicines.

P&G does not expect the deal to have a significant impact on its fiscal 2012 results.

In April, Diamond Foods Inc said it would buy Pringles from P&G, but the closing of the deal has been delayed into 2012 to allow Diamond time to complete an accounting investigation.

The company expects to report net earnings of $4.52 to $4.83 a share in 2012, up from its previous outlook of $4.17 to $4.33 a share. P&G's revised outlook includes restructuring costs.

P&G shares were up slightly at $63.01 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Viraj Nair)