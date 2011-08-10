NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) - Procter & Gamble on Wednesday
printed a record low coupon of 0.7 percent on a 3-year note,
beating out previous record holders WalMart and Coca-Cola.
The consumer company sold $1 billion of 3-year notes at
99.589, to yield 0.839 percent, or 52 basis points over
comparable Treasuries.
It sold another $1 billion of 5-year notes at a coupon of
1.45 percent, close to the record low of 1.375 percent set by
Colgate-Palmolive last year.
(Reporting by IFR senior analyst Andrea Johnson; Writing by
Ciara Linnane; 1-646-223-6342)