NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) - Procter & Gamble on Wednesday printed a record low coupon of 0.7 percent on a 3-year note, beating out previous record holders WalMart and Coca-Cola.

The consumer company sold $1 billion of 3-year notes at 99.589, to yield 0.839 percent, or 52 basis points over comparable Treasuries.

It sold another $1 billion of 5-year notes at a coupon of 1.45 percent, close to the record low of 1.375 percent set by Colgate-Palmolive last year.

(Reporting by IFR senior analyst Andrea Johnson; Writing by Ciara Linnane; 1-646-223-6342)