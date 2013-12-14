NEW YORK Dec 13 Procter & Gamble plans
to reorganize its overseas business as part of Chief Executive
A.G. Lafley's plans to cut costs, according to a Bloomberg
report that cited three unidentified people briefed on the
matter.
The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent is
considering a merger of its Western European unit with its
Eastern and Central Europe business, while its Indian business
will combine with the Middle East and Africa to form another
group, according to the story.
Bloomberg said the sources wished to remain anonymous
because the plan was not expected to be announced until 2014.
Procter brought back Lafley as CEO in May after it heeded
pressure from investors to show faster improvement. Lafley first
joined Cincinnati-based P&G in 1977 and served as president and
CEO from 2000 to 2009.