* GFH results show more than half of Leeds Utd now sold
* Firm makes $776,000 gain on sales
* Holders with over 10 pct of club: GFH, Envest, IIB
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and David French
ZURICH/DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) -
The Dubai-based investment firm that bought English soccer
club Leeds United in December after lengthy negotiations has
sold more than half its stake just six months later, financial
statements show.
GFH Capital, a subsidiary of Bahraini-listed Gulf Finance
House , has apparently offloaded a big chunk
of former English champions Leeds after selling a 10 percent
stake to Bahrain-based International Investment Bank
earlier this year.
The parent firm made a gain of $776,000 on the shares sold,
its second-quarter financial statement said, adding in the
footnotes it had de-consolidated the assets and liabilities of
the club from its financial report. GFH Capital reportedly paid
52 million pounds ($80.4 million) to buy the team.
GFH, which booked a $10.4 million profit on the Leeds deal
in its 2012 financial statements, could not be reached for
comment.
The club's website lists shareholders of Grand Cayman-based
LUFC Holding Limited - owner of Leeds City Holdings Limited,
which in turn owns the club - as GFH Capital, International
Investment Bank and Envest Limited.
Envest is owned by Salah Nooruddin, who replaced former
Leeds owner Ken Bates as chairman of the club in July, and his
wife.
Bates was reported to have been sacked as lifetime president
of the club in late July over Bates' use of a private jet to
take him from his Monaco home to Leeds matches.
GFH said in April offers from several investors for stakes
in the club were under consideration, reiterating at the time
that any divestments were part of its investment strategy and
not a sign of a weak financial position.
GFH has been forced into a number of debt restructurings as
well as a major overhaul of its business model since 2010 as it
struggled in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
The group said it made a profit of $4.2 million in the first
half of the year, but financial statements show that this was
mainly possible because of a $52 million gain from converting a
type of Islamic financing security into shares.
On an operating level, the group lost $13 million, the cash
flow statement shows, while the balance sheet reports
accumulated losses since establishment of $379 million.
Khaleeji Commercial Bank, in which GFH holds a
large minority stake, is in talks with fellow Bahraini lender
Bank Al Khair on a possible merger. The combined entity would
have assets worth as much as $1 billion.
However, the GFH financial report shows its stake in
Khaleeji is pledged against a murabaha, or sharia-compliant
financing instrument. The company's latest report shows that it
has pledged assets with a nominal value of more than $500
million against various financing instruments.
GFH's Khaleeji stake is worth around $72 million at current
market prices, though local accounting rules allow GFH's
significant minority holding to be valued at cost, or more than
$160 million on its balance sheet.