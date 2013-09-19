BRIEF-Ezra Holdings updates in relation to EMAS Chiyoda Subsea Ltd
* Board of directors of EMAS Chiyoda Subsea decided to commence ECS chapter 11 filing which it believes to be in best interest of all ECS' stakeholders
Sept 19 U.S. firm Chatsworth PGA Properties LLC, which provides assisted living services for the elderly, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a court filing on Thursday.
Chatsworth, which also offers nursing and dementia care, listed estimated liabilities of between $100-$500 million and assets of up to $10 million, according to the court document.
Chatsworth commenced Chapter 11 proceedings along with three of its affiliated entities.
The case is in re Chatsworth PGA Properties LLC, Case No. 13-12457, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
March 1 Puerto Rico's blueprint for escaping its fiscal crisis paints a rosier picture of its economic future than an earlier forecast by the federal board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances, but still presages big haircuts for creditors.
March 1 Puerto Rico's fiscal turnaround plan shows about $1.2 billion a year available to service debt, 50 percent more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances.