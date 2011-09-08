WELLINGTON, Sept 9 New Zealand finance company Pyne Gould Corp Ltd expects to post a loss of NZ$141.1 million ($117.6 million) for the year to June as a result of restructuring costs and weak trading.

The company, which has sold some of its assets into a new banking venture, Heartland said NZ$114.2 million of the losses arise from the setting up of Heartland, with NZ$26.9 million lost in trading activities.

Pyne Gould reported a profit of NZ$22 million last year.

Shares in the company closed on Thursday at NZ$0.32.

($1=NZ$1.20) (Gyles Beckford)