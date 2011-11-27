WARSAW Nov 27 Poland's top utility PGE is seeking penalties of $134.5 million from France's Alstom for delays in building a 858 megawatt power facility in the central town of Belchatow, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

PGE said it had presented the Alstom consortium with a note calling for it to pay a total of 257.7 million zlotys ($75.6 million) and 44.3 million euros ($58.9 million) within 14 days.

PGE said the facility was launched in late September, five months behind schedule.

Alstom had no comment.

Alstom earlier this week challenged a PGE decision to pick a $3.5 billion offer by a Polish consortium to build two power units in the south west of the country. ($1 = 3.4084 Polish zlotys) ( $1 = 0.7536 euros)