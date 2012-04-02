WARSAW, April 2 Poland's top utility PGE is in talks with French nuclear reactor builder Areva on cooperation in renewable energy projects, mainly offshore windfarms, a Polish newspaper reported on Monday, quoting an Areva official.

"We have held several preliminary talks with PGE on cooperation in projects using renewable energy sources," Areva's chief commercial officer Ruben Lazo was quoted as saying by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Poland, which produces around 90 percent of its energy from coal, is obliged by the European Union to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix to 15.5 percent by 2020.

The country currently has no operational offshore windfarms, but PGE's strategy calls for having 1 gigawatt in offshore operations by 2020 and another 1 gigawatt by 2025.

The French group, which designs and supplies nuclear reactors, is also in the race for Poland's first nuclear project, which assumes the construction of at least one 3 gigawatt station by the early 2020s.

Areva said two weeks ago it would bid in the tender for nuclear power technology, expected to be launched by PGE within two months, jointly with French utility EDF.

Westinghouse, a U.S. unit of Japan's Toshiba, and U.S.-Japanese GE Hitachi are also competing to provide technology for the plant.

Last week, the Polish government launched a two-year campaign aimed at convincing Poles to back the plan. It presented a MillwardBrown SMG/KRC survey conducted earlier this year, showing 51 percent of Poles supported nuclear energy versus 45 percent against it. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jason Neely)