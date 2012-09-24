WARSAW, Sept 24 Poland's top power producer PGE
must pay Swiss trader Alpiq 43 million euros ($56
million) plus interest for failing to fulfill a power delivery
contract, a Vienna-based arbitration court has ruled.
The decision relates to a dispute that began in 2008 over a
long-term export contract PGE did not fulfill because of
insufficient capacity on the Polish-Slovak border due to a
change in Polish regulations, PGE said in a statement on Monday.
The Polish utility said it was considering a challenge to
the decision that awarded Alpiq an amount more than three times
lower than the trader had initially sought. The award was also
half the provision PGE had made for accounting purposes, the
utility said.
($1 = 0.7699 euros)
