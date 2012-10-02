WARSAW Oct 2 A Polish court on Tuesday ordered a re-examination of the 11.6-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) investment in new power units by Poland's top utility PGE , further delaying the construction project keenly awaited by troubled local builders.

Earlier this year PGE had to delay its investment in the construction of two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole, the largest in Poland's power sector to date, after a court blocked an environment clearance for construction.

The consortium to build Opole includes Poland's beleaguered builder Polimex, Rafako, a unit of another troubled builder PBG, and Spanish Acciona's Polish unit Mostostal Warszawa. ($1 = 3.1733 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)