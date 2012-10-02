WARSAW Oct 2 Environmental group ClientEarth, which has blocked Polish top utility PGE's 11.6-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) power project said on Tuesday the latest court ruling lifted the investment ban.

Earlier, a Polish court ordered a re-examination of the stalled investment, which could still delay Poland's largest power sector contract to date.

"The blockade of the decision was lifted, the investor may go ahead with the investment," ClientEarth's Marcin Stoczkiewicz said.

PGE refused to comment if it would relaunch the project, keenly awaited by the local beleaguered builders, before it receives final court clearance.

The state-controlled utility already had to delay its investment in the construction of two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole, after a court blocked an environment clearance for construction. ($1 = 3.1733 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)