WARSAW Aug 29 Poland's largest utility PGE plans to issue bonds worth up to 5 billion zlotys ($1.72 billion) to finance its investments, the group said on Monday.

Polish lenders Bank Pekao and ING Bank Slaski are to lead the issue.

The state-controlled utility said earlier this year that on top of investments at its Belchatow, Turow and Opole plants, it is also looking to heavily invest in renewable energy. ($1 = 2.908 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)