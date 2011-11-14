(Refiles to remove additional "up" from headline)

* Net profit 837 mln zlotys vs 883 mln seen by analysts

* Bottom line hurt by higher tax rate, currency loss

* Polish electricity demand up 2.2 pct (Adds analyst, details)

WARSAW, Nov 14 PGE, Poland's top utility, reported a 12 percent jump in third-quarter earnings on Monday thanks to higher output and energy prices, as well as several acquisitions, but missed expectations due to higher taxes.

The state-controlled company posted a net profit of 837 million zlotys ($261.6 million), whereas analysts had predicted 883 million.

PGE benefited from its last year's 3.1 billion zloty purchases of minority stakes in three subsidiaries, helping its consolidated sales to grow 44 percent to 6.95 billion.

The group said Polish demand for electricity grew by 2.2 percent in the quarter.

"The net profit is lower than expected because of two reasons -- significant currency losses and higher tax rate," said Pawel Puchalski, analyst at Bank Zachodni WBK brokerage.

PGE shares have fallen 18.5 percent this year, slightly worse than the 16.6 percent retreat of Warsaw's main index .

PGE's smaller state rival Enea, which also reported results on Monday, surged passed analysts' expectations with a 68-percent net profit rise in the July-September period, supported by a rise in the valuation of its Bialystok power plant. ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)