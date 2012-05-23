WARSAW May 23 Poland's top utility PGE will likely drop its 7.5-billion zloty ($2.21 billion) purchase of smaller state-owned group Energa after a court upheld a decision by the competition authority to block the deal, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the court rejected PGE's appeal to let the merger agreed in January 2011 go ahead, saying the state-controlled utility already had a dominant position in power generation.

"We'll probably won't do it (appeal)," Gazeta Wyborcza quoted an unnamed PGE official as saying. "Why would we? We don't have a chance."

The state-controlled PGE declined to comment. ($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)