WARSAW Dec 14 Poland may scrap plans to merge the country's biggest electricity producer PGE and smaller rival Energa, both state controlled, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.

Last year, PGE signed a 7.5 billion zloty deal to buy an 84 percent stake in Energa from the government, but the merger was blocked at the start of 2011 by the state antimonopoly office.

PGE appealed, but the antimonopoly court has yet to make a ruling.

PGE may receive a green light from the treasury ministry to withdraw from the deal and spend the money on foreign acquisitions instead, the daily reported, while Energa could be privatised through a bourse.

Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told Dziennik that prolonging the antimonopoly procedure was damaging both companies.

"We would like to find a final solution in 2012 at the latest. If we do not have the court decision by then, we might look into other scenarios," treasury ministry spokesman Maciej Wewior told Reuters on Wednesday morning.

PGE was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Editing by Will Waterman)