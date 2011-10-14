UPDATE 1-EU watchdog says too soon for new blockchain rules
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
WARSAW Oct 14 Poland's top utility PGE will relaunch the sale of its phone unit Exatel later this year as part of its drive to unload non-core assets, its chief executive said on Friday.
PGE, which along with other shareholders agreed to sell cellphone operator Polkomtel to a Polish media mogul for 18 billion zlotys ($5.7 billion) earlier this year, scrapped its previous attempt to sell Exatel after failing to attract strong offers.
"We are waiting for Polkomtel transaction to finalise before starting Exatel sale ... I believe we will start the sale of Exatel before the end of the year," Tomasz Zadroga told TVN CNBC news channel.
Poland's No.2 telecoms group Netia , which snapped up smaller rival Dialog from copper miner KGHM last month for 944 million zlotys, has said it would be interested in buying Exatel.
Netia is also interested in a small rival TK Telekom, owned by Polish state railways. ($1 = 3.150 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
