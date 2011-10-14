WARSAW Oct 14 Poland's top utility PGE will relaunch the sale of its phone unit Exatel later this year as part of its drive to unload non-core assets, its chief executive said on Friday.

PGE, which along with other shareholders agreed to sell cellphone operator Polkomtel to a Polish media mogul for 18 billion zlotys ($5.7 billion) earlier this year, scrapped its previous attempt to sell Exatel after failing to attract strong offers.

"We are waiting for Polkomtel transaction to finalise before starting Exatel sale ... I believe we will start the sale of Exatel before the end of the year," Tomasz Zadroga told TVN CNBC news channel.

Poland's No.2 telecoms group Netia , which snapped up smaller rival Dialog from copper miner KGHM last month for 944 million zlotys, has said it would be interested in buying Exatel.

Netia is also interested in a small rival TK Telekom, owned by Polish state railways. ($1 = 3.150 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)