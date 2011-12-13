(Follows alerts)

Dec 13 PG&E Corp's unit said it is liable for a natural gas pipeline blast in San Bruno in September 2010 and will compensate the victims.

Last year, a blast at the utility's natural gas pipeline killed four people, and an ensuing firestorm destroyed 37 homes and injured more than 50 people in San Bruno.

The company's unit -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co -- said the announcement will allow victims to receive compensation "sooner, without unnecessary legal proceedings."

Pacific Gas and Electric Co said its statement is in response to a request by San Mateo County Superior Court judge on its official position and comes ahead of a court hearing on Friday to discuss the case.

PG&E has a network that includes about 43,000 miles of natural gas distribution pipeline and 6,438 miles of transmission, or high pressure, pipeline.

PG&E shares closed at $38.54 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)