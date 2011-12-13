GLOBAL MARKET-Wall St rises on earnings despite oil price pressure, dollar climbs
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
Dec 13 PG&E Corp's unit said it is liable for a natural gas pipeline blast in San Bruno in September 2010 and will compensate the victims.
Last year, a blast at the utility's natural gas pipeline killed four people, and an ensuing firestorm destroyed 37 homes and injured more than 50 people in San Bruno.
The company's unit -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co -- said the announcement will allow victims to receive compensation "sooner, without unnecessary legal proceedings."
Pacific Gas and Electric Co said its statement is in response to a request by San Mateo County Superior Court judge on its official position and comes ahead of a court hearing on Friday to discuss the case.
PG&E has a network that includes about 43,000 miles of natural gas distribution pipeline and 6,438 miles of transmission, or high pressure, pipeline.
PG&E shares closed at $38.54 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
PARIS/MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement on its excess diesel emissions.