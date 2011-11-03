Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
(Follows alerts)
Nov 3 PG&E Corp posted third-quarter profit above analysts' estimates, but the California electric utility said earnings for the next two years will be affected by maintenance work at its gas and electric operations and customer service.
The company forecast 2012 earnings of $3.10-$3.30 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $3.67 a share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
July-September net profit fell to $200 million, or 50 cents a share, from $258 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.08 a share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $3.86 billion.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 a share, on revenue of $3.84 billion.
Separately, Progress Energy , which is to be bought by Duke Energy , said its third-quarter profit fell to $291 million, or 98 cents per share, from $361 million, or $1.23 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.