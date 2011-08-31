(Adds detail, share performance)

WARSAW Aug 31 Poland's top utility PGE said six month net profit jumped by 48 percent thanks to higher energy prices and an increased grip over subsidiaries.

The utility netted 2.22 billion zlotys ($770 mln) in the January-June period while analysts polled by Reuters expected it to net 2.13 billion zlotys.

PGE last year increased its hold over subsidiaries as it bought minority stakes from the state allowing it to keep a bigger chunk of their earnings and drive year-on-year improvement in profits.

Operating performance at PGE was driven by rising power prices and higher sales that received a boost from Germany's U-turn on nuclear power.

Revenues were 37.6 percent up from last year and operating profit rose to 2.66 billion zlotys.

PGE's shares, although seen as a defensive stock by many, lost 11.6 percent this year, only slightly outperforming Warsaw's main index WIG20 ($1 = 2.882 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)