(Adds Lithuania reaction, Excelon, background)
WARSAW/VILNIUS Dec 9 Poland's top utility
PGE will not take part in building a planned nuclear
power plant in Lithuania and is no longer in talks with Russia's
Rosatom on energy imports from Kaliningrad, the company said on
Friday.
Earlier this year, Lithuania selected a consortium of
General Electric and Hitachi to build a 1.3
gigawatt plant by 2020 and invited PGE to participate in the
project.
"In the face of conditions that PGE found unacceptable at
this stage and taking into account other key projects, we have
decided to suspend our participation in this project before its
takes the form of any formal obligations," PGE CEO Tomasz
Zadroga was quoted as saying in a statement.
Lithuania's government said it would go ahead with the
nuclear plant's project despite PGE's decision.
"Decision... is not critical. We would continue seeking our
goals, we will continue working with our regional partners and
strategic investor (Hitachi)," Arvydas Sekmokas, Lithuania
energy minister, told journalists.
Visagino Atomine Elektrine (VAE), the Lithuanian company in
charge of the nuclear plant project, said in a separate
statement on Friday it had signed an agreement with U.S. Exelon
Nuclear Partners, LLC, part of Chicago-based Exelon Corp
, the biggest U.S. nuclear reactor operator, to supervise
the project.
Lithuania's government has said it planned to sign the
concession and shareholders' agreements with the strategic
investor and regional partners, including Latvia and Estonia, by
end of this year or the beginning of 2012.
Russia's Rosatom plans to build a first 1 gigawatt unit in
the Kaliningrad-based nuclear power plant by 2016, with a second
unit going online in 2018.
Warsaw also named PGE to build Poland's first nuclear power
plant due early in next decade with capacity of 3 gigawatts.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska. Additional reporting by Nerijus
Adomaitis in Vilnius. Editing by Jane Merriman)