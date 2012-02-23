* Sources cite demand for 10 pct in PGE at PLN 19.2/shr

* Warsaw targets PLN 10 bln in 2012 privatisations (Recasts with books closing)

WARSAW Feb 23 Poland closed books for a stake of around 7 percent in its top utility PGE at 19.20 zlotys per share, market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

"The Treasury had the whole 10 percent stake covered at 19.20 zlotys, but decided to sell some 7 percent," one of the sources said.

Before the books closed at 1700 GMT, market sources told Reuters the Polish treasury ministry was offering to sell as much as 10 percent in PGE, valued at some 1.9 billion zlotys ($605.5 mln), if demand proved strong.

The Polish Treasury, which oversees state assets and now holds a 69.3 percent stake in PGE, was not immediately available for comment.

Poland plans to book 10 billion zlotys from privatisations this year and is expected to carry out more accelerated book building sales and initial public offers this year to help cut down on borrowing. ($1 = 3.1381 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Maciej Onoszko and Pawel Bernat, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)