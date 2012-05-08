WARSAW May 8 Poland's top utility PGE
plans to issue five-year bonds worth a total of 1 billion zlotys
($311.54 million) by the end of May, state news agency PAP
reported on Tuesday, citing three sources with knowledge of the
matter.
Pekao and ING Bank Slaski are running the offer, PAP said.
PGE did not have an immediate comment.
The state-controlled group said in mid-March it considered
an issue of eurobonds worth 500 million euros to finance planned
takeovers of wind farms abroad.
PGE wants to invest around 330 billion zlotys through 2035
to increase its capacity and launch the country's first nuclear
power plant.
($1 = 3.2098 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)