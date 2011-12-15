* Says deputy CEO Marek Szostek dismissed

* Polkomtel deputy head Kilian tipped as new CEO -media

* Kilian resigned from Polkomtel board, refuses to comment

* Polish treasury says new CEO should speed up investments (Adds treasury comment, share price reaction)

WARSAW, Dec 15 Tomasz Zadroga has stepped down as head of PGE and his trade deputy, Marek Szostek, has been sacked by the state-run supervisory board at Poland's biggest utility, a first management reshuffle under the new cabinet's rule.

Deputy chief Pawel Skowronski will be acting CEO, PGE said on Thursday, with media pointing to the deputy head of Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel, Krzysztof Kilian, as the eventual heir.

Kilian, who has handed in his resignation from the board of Polkomtel -- recently sold by PGE and others -- refused to comment.

The state treasury sees the change in PGE -- responsible among others for Poland's first nuclear power plant construction -- as natural to the company's plans.

"One should not expect any slowdown of the key investment processes, rather speeding them up," Poland's new treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told reporters. "This will have no negative impact on (PGE's) investment projects."

PGE shares traded up 0.8 percent at 1144 GMT, down 12.5 percent this year and valuing the utility at $10.5 billion.

"Fundamentals remain unchanged and I do not expect any major change in the share price," DM BZ WBK analyst Pawel Puchalski said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Hulmes)