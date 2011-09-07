KRYNICA, Poland Sept 7 Poland's top utility PGE is looking at potential takeover targets abroad, with as much as over 20 billion zlotys ($6.6 billion) at hand, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We're looking for any potential (takeover) projects," CEO Tomasz Zadroga told reporters. "The European market is for the time being overvalued. If there are some projects at a good price then why not?"

"Right now we have 500 million zlotys in cash. We will add money from the sale of Polkomtel, so including eventual debt, our financial capabilities stand at over 20 billion zlotys."

The state-controlled utility, which in June agreed to sell its stake in mobile operator Polkomtel in Poland's largest ever buyout , was eyeing Sweden's Vattenfall's Polish asset sale as well as the sale of Warsaw's heating network SPEC.

The group is also awaiting regulatory decision on its 7.5 billion zloty takeover of local rival Energa. ($1 = 3.010 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)