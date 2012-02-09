WARSAW Jan 11 PGE, Poland's top energy group, is seeking a partner for its planned 11.6 billion zloty ($3.7 billion)power plant in southwest Poland, hoping to tap additional capital and spread the related risk, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

PGE already faces heavy investments connected to Poland's plans to build its first nuclear power plant and other spending to update its facilities, many of which were built in communist times more than two decades ago.

"PGE is looking for a partner for the Opole (investment)," one sector source said.

Two other sources said PGE had approached Enea about the Opole plant, one of the largest investments in the Polish electricity sector, but was turned down by its smaller state-controlled peer.

PGE and Enea declined to comment.

PGE picked a consortium of Polish companies -- Rafako, Polimex Mostostal and Mostostal Warszawa -- for the project.

But the project has been delayed after a Polish court blocked an environment clearance for the construction. ($1 = 3.1483 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)