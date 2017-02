WARSAW, March 14 Poland's top utility PGE offered to pay a record dividend of 2.5 billion zlotys ($790 million), or 1.32 zlotys per share, after it posted a slightly better-than-expected increase in its 2011 net profit on Wednesday.

PGE said profit rose 39 percent to 4.9 billion zlotys, more than the 4.8 billion consensus drawn from nine analysts. ($1 = 3.1390 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)