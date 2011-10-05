WARSAW Oct 5 The renewable energy unit of Poland's top utility PGE will decide next year whether to return to its plans for an initial public offer (IPO), PGE Energetyka Odnawialna's Chief Executive Jacek Podlewski said on Wednesday.

"The market situation is not an incentive for us to think about a quick return to this project, especially as our parent company is providing our financing," Podlewski told reporters.

In August PGE decided to halt the planned IPO of its green energy unit due to deteriorating market conditions.

According to the original plan, the IPO scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year was to help fund the construction of 2.0-2.5 gigawatts in wind-generated capacity by 2020. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Toby Chopra)