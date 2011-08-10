WARSAW Aug 8 PGE , Poland's leading utility, has suspended efforts to list its green energy unit because of the deteriorating market conditions, it said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled company said it decided not to file a prospectus for the initial public offering with Poland's markets watchdog KNF until "a full stabilisation of the situation on the financial markets".

PGE had planned to float PGE Energia Odnawialna in the fourth quarter in what was expected to be one of Poland's largest IPOs this year to help fund the construction of 2.0-2.5 gigawatts in wind-generated capacity by 2020.

Warsaw's main WIG20 index , which had fallen for seven consecutive sessions before recovering on Wednesday, is down 15 percent this month amid growing concerns over the state of the global economy.

Several other companies have this month dropped plans to list in Warsaw, including Poland's top newspaper distributor Kolporter and Ukrainian agricultural companies Valinor and Vioil. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Dan Lalor)