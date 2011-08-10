WARSAW Aug 8 PGE , Poland's leading
utility, has suspended efforts to list its green energy unit
because of the deteriorating market conditions, it said on
Wednesday.
The state-controlled company said it decided not to file a
prospectus for the initial public offering with Poland's markets
watchdog KNF until "a full stabilisation of the situation on the
financial markets".
PGE had planned to float PGE Energia Odnawialna in the
fourth quarter in what was expected to be one of Poland's
largest IPOs this year to help fund the construction of 2.0-2.5
gigawatts in wind-generated capacity by 2020.
Warsaw's main WIG20 index , which had fallen for
seven consecutive sessions before recovering on Wednesday, is
down 15 percent this month amid growing concerns over the state
of the global economy.
Several other companies have this month dropped plans to
list in Warsaw, including Poland's top newspaper distributor
Kolporter and Ukrainian agricultural companies Valinor and
Vioil.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Dan Lalor)