WARSAW, Sept 5 Shareholders in Poland's state-controlled power group PGE voted on Monday to raise the company's capital by 467 million zlotys ($119.72 million), less than an original plan for an increase of 5.6 billion zlotys or 30 percent.

PGE, which is Poland's biggest power producer, said in July that the state treasury had asked it to use its spare capital or profits made in past years to raise its share capital.

At Monday's shareholders meeting the state treasury proposed the smaller capital increase, without giving a reason.

The treasury's plan is expected to require the company to pay a flat-rate income tax, which some analysts have estimated at around 1 billion zlotys.

