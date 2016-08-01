WARSAW Aug 1 The Polish government's call for utility PGE to raise its capital would force the firm to pay an unexpected income tax, disadvantaging minority shareholders and potentially alarming investors in other state-owned firms, analysts say.

Fund managers and analysts said the proposal was a way for the treasury, which holds 58 percent of PGE shares, to take a dividend from the company to boost government coffers without the need to share it with minority shareholders.

"If it turns out that the treasury takes advantage in this way, this would be a negative signal for the bourse, as investors may start to think which other companies this could apply to," said Andrzej Domanski, a fund manager at Noble Funds.

It follows a number of other government moves that have disappointed minority investors in PGE in the last few months, including a dividend cut and pushing the company to invest in a troubled coal mining firm.

At 1326 GMT, PGE's shares were down 3.5 percent in a flat market.

PGE, Poland's biggest power producer, said late on Friday that the state treasury had asked it to use its spare capital or profits made in past years to raise its share capital by 5.6 billion zlotys ($1.44 billion) or 30 percent.

The nominal value of each of the company's shares will increase from 10 to 13 zlotys.

The company said it would have to pay a flat-rate income tax levied on the increase in share capital from its own funds.

"In practice it means a cash outflow from the company, this is why the shares fall. As for now it seems that this may be an attempt to boost the state budget," Robert Maj, an equity analyst at Haiton Bank, said.

Analysts said the tax would be paid at a 19 percent rate and the Puls Biznesu daily estimated the tax at around 1 billion zlotys ($256.15 million).

The company, which has said it will convene an extraordinary general meeting to consider the treasury's proposal, declined to confirm or deny the Puls Biznesu story.

Analysts say the cost may be smaller, with Bartlomiej Kubicki, senior equity analyst at Societe Generale, estimating it at 440 million zlotys.

"We have been advised by PGE that the tax liability does not apply to this part of the share capital increase which would implicitly go to the State Treasury," he said in a note.

"The decision has negative tax implications and it clearly disadvantages minorities," Kubicki said.

The Energy Ministry, which supervises PGE, said the capital increase was aimed at "increasing the payment credibility of the company and strengthening the shareholders' situation".

Kubicki named state-run gas firm PGNiG, the Warsaw bourse and coal miner Bogdanka, as companies which could potentially be asked to do the same as PGE. ($1 = 3.9003 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Croft)