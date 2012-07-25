(Repeats to additional Reuters codes)
* PGE raises output at Belchatow, Dolna Odra
* Grid operator, PGE see no threat to power supplies
* Blast, fire in Turow forced PGE to shut three units
* Fire almost out, no deadline for unit restarts
By Marcin Goettig and Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, July 25 Poland's top utility PGE
offset power output shortages at its damaged Turow
plant by raising production at other units on Wednesday, as
firefighters extinguished the last pockets of fire in the 2.1
gigawatt lignite-fired power station.
A coal dust explosion late on Tuesday at the Turow plant in
southwest Poland had sparked the fire, in which four people were
slightly injured and three out of eight units at the plant were
shut down.
Turow accounts for 7 percent of Poland's power supply.
"It seems for now the fire was effectively extinguished,
though an hour ago in one place in the coal transportation
system the fire started up again," the plant's technical
director, Tomasz Ozimowski, told broadcaster TVP Info.
"But firemen are watching over the places that pose a threat
and they can pour on water any time."
He also said experts will now assess the extend of damage at
the plant, which borders Germany and the Czech Republic, but did
not give a deadline for re-launching the shut-down units.
The shortfalls in supply are being offset by increased
output in PGE's other units, mainly Elektrownia Belchatow and
Elektrownia Dolna Odra, PGE said in a statement.
"There is no threat to supplies. We are in the middle of
July, consumption is low," a spokesman at power grid firm
PSE-Operator, Slawomir Smoktunowicz, said.
Turow is one of Poland's most modern plants after a complete
make-over that finished in 2005.
(Additional reporting by Stanislaw Skrzydelski and Maciej
Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)