WARSAW Aug 10 Poland's top utility PGE
on Friday criticised a draft bill on renewable energy,
saying it increased the risks of investing in renewables in the
coal-reliant European Union (EU) member.
Poland generates around 90 percent of its electricity from
coal. To meet EU regulations on carbon emissions, it must
increase the share of renewable energy to at least 15 percent by
2020.
In July, the economy ministry proposed scaling back support
for generating renewable energy using biomass and onshore wind
in favour of solar power and offshore wind as a way of meeting
the target.
"The Economy Ministry ignores the voice of the power sector
in its draft bill on renewable energy," PGE's Chief Executive
Krzysztof Kilian wrote in the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
He said the bill would reduce the profitability of
co-burning biomass, which involves mixing wood and other plant
material with coal to be burnt in coal-fired power stations.
He also said the system did not provide sufficient support
for onshore wind power and did not take inflation into account.
($1 = 3.3003 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Cowell)