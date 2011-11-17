WARSAW Nov 17 Poland's top utility PGE picked the 11.56 billion zloty ($3.53 billion) bid by consortium of Rafako, Polimex and Mostostal Warszawa as the best offer to build two power units at its Opole facility, it said on Thursday.

The decision means that, barring legal protests, the consortium will be chosen to build the Opole facility, which is a part of an expected large upgrade investments in the Polish energy sector valued at up to 220 billion zlotys over the next decade. ($1 = 3.272 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)