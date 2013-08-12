WELLINGTON Aug 13 New Zealand agricultural services company PGG Wrightson Ltd reported a full-year loss on Tuesday due to a write-off related to its 2005 merger.

The company posted a net loss of NZ$306.5 million ($246.36 million) in the 12 months to June 30, compared with a net profit of NZ$24.5 million last year. Excluding the NZ$321.1 million write-down, the company said it would have posted a profit of NZ$14.6 million.

Earnings before interest, tax and depreciation came in at NZ$45.8 million, in line with a forecast it made in May, down from NZ$55 million the year before, because of a fall in livestock values, weather effects and a decline in its seeds business.

PGG Wrightson announced a dividend of 1 cent per share. It paid a dividend of 2.2 cents per share in March.

"We expect to see continued improvement in the fundamental performance of the business through 2013/14 based on stronger agricultural commodity prices and assuming a return to normal conditions on farm," PGG Wrightson Chairman John Anderson said in a statement.

Shares in PGG Wrightson, majority owned by Chinese investors Agria, closed on Monday at NZ$0.32. So far this year it has fallen about 27 percent compared with an 11 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index. ($1 = 1.2441 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)