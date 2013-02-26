WELLINGTON Feb 27 New Zealand agricultural services company PGG Wrightsons Ltd announced a jump in its half-year profit on Wednesday due to improving performance at its seed, retail and wool businesses.

The company, which sells supplies and services to farmers, reported a net profit after tax of NZ$4.8 million ($3.96 million), compared with NZ$3.1 million a year ago.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 2.2 cents a share, after it had not had a shareholder payout for nearly four years.

Shares in PGG Wrightsons, majority owned by Chinese investors Agria closed at NZ$0.41 on Tuesday.

So far this year it has fallen more than 2 percent, after hitting an 18-month high of NZ$0.50 in early January, underperforming the benchmark NZX50 index.

($1 = 1.2119 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)