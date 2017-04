Jan 12 PGIM Fixed Income, a unit of New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc, appointed Stephen Warren managing director.

He will co-head PGIM's investment risk management and quantitative research team along with work Yves Trinquet, the company said on Tuesday.

Warren previously worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management as global head of portfolio construction and risk management for its fixed income and liquidity management teams. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)