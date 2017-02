KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 7 Poland's treasury official dismissed gas monopoly PGNiG's need for a new share issue as a way to finance it expansion plans, an idea proposed by the company's chief executive earlier on Wednesday.

"Share issue at the moment is not a way to remedy PGNiG's financing needs," Deputy Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told reporters on Wednesday. "This is not a moment to discuss lowering the state's engagement in PGNiG."

Earlier on Wednesday PGNiG's chief executive Michal Szubski said a share issue would be a good way to finance the company's expansion plans. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing Patryk Wasilewski)