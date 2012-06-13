WARSAW, June 13 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG will sell 2.5 billion zlotys ($730 million) in 5-year bonds as first tranche of its debt issuance programme, it said on Wednesday.

The amount in bonds sold exceeds the previously announced 1-2 billion zlotys range. Their coupon was set at 6-month WIBOR plus 1.25 percent.

The issue is part of PGNiG's 4.5 billion zloty bond programme announced in April, aimed at raising extra funds for investments. The group picked ING Bank Slaski and Pekao SA as lead managers. ($1 = 3.4250 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)