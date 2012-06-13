WARSAW, June 13 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG
will sell 2.5 billion zlotys ($730 million) in 5-year
bonds as first tranche of its debt issuance programme, it said
on Wednesday.
The amount in bonds sold exceeds the previously announced
1-2 billion zlotys range. Their coupon was set at 6-month WIBOR
plus 1.25 percent.
The issue is part of PGNiG's 4.5 billion zloty bond
programme announced in April, aimed at raising extra funds for
investments. The group picked ING Bank Slaski and
Pekao SA as lead managers.
($1 = 3.4250 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)