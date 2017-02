WARSAW Aug 25 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG launched a five-year eurobond issue programme worth up to 1.2 billion euros, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

PGNiG, which earlier this week said it bought a chunk of Vattenfall's assets in Poland for 2.96 billion zlotys , also said it can issue euro denominated fixed or floating rate bonds with maturities of up to 10 years. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)