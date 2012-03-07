WARSAW, March 7 Poland's gas monopoly
PGNiG appointed former telecoms executive Grazyna
Piotrowska-Oliwa as its chief executive as part of a wider
management reshuffle at state companies.
Piotrowska-Oliwa, who most recently sat on the board of
refiner PKN Orlen after heading the cellphone unit of former
Polish monopoly TPSA, will become the second female
executive to head a large state-controlled company in Poland
after Kompania Weglowa's Joanna Strzelec-Lobodzinska.
PGNiG, whose previous head left in December to be followed
by the departure of its supervisory board chairman a month
later, is seeking to turn itself from a provider of mainly
Russian gas into a key player in the extraction of shale gas in
Poland.
Last month, it asked an international tribunal to rule in
its gas pricing dispute with Russia's Gazprom.
Another former cellphone executive and former telecoms
minister Krzysztof Kilian took the helm of Polish power champion
PGE last week.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)