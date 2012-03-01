WARSAW, March 1 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG
plans to launch a 5-billion zloty ($1.63 billion) bond
programme for domestic investors to raise extra funds for
investments, the group's chief financial officer said on
Thursday.
Slawomir Hinc told Reuters in an interview the group could
issue the first 2-billion zloty tranche by the end of June 2012.
The group already has a 7-billion zloty bond programme
signed with nine banks and a 1.2-billion euro programme for
eurobonds.
"We are planning to launch a third programme, directed to
the largest group of receivers - domestic institutional
investors such as pension funds and mutual funds," Hinc said.
($1 = 3.0745 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Maciej Onoszko)