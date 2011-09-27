WARSAW, Sept 27 The European Commission made checks at the Polish gas monopoly PGNiG on Tuesday, the company's Chief Financial Officer Slawomir Hinc told Reuters.

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had carried out raids in several EU member states on firms involved in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

"I can only confirm that the European Commissions representatives payed us a visit today," Hinc said, refusing to elaborate. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)