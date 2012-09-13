* Regulator URE says price hike unjustified
* Price of PGNiG supplies from Russia lifted by currency
changes
* PGNiG says decision will harm results, considers appeal
* Shares fall 0.25 pct, underperform market
(Adds company comment)
By Maciej Onoszko and Pawel Bernat
WARSAW, Sept 13 Poland's energy market regulator
rejected a request by gas monopoly PGNiG to lift its
customer prices to offset higher costs for Russian gas
purchases.
The state-controlled group buys most of its gas via a
long-term contract with Russia's Gazprom at what it
views as a highly uncompetitive rate. The price to customers is
capped by the regulator URE.
The rate PGNiG pays Gazprom is linked to oil priced to the
U.S. dollar, which has strengthened against the Polish zloty in
the past few months and pushed up costs.
"We are aware of what the macroeconomic conditions are like,
but the fact that the company is operating under a tariff does
not mean it is free from trade risk," URE spokeswoman Agnieszka
Glosniewska told Reuters on Thursday.
PGNiG is deciding whether to contest the regulator's
decision which it said would negatively impact its results.
It added that in the third quarter the price of oil
calculated in Polish zlotys was 24 percent higher year on year
and less than 1 percent lower than in the second quarter of
2012.
PGNiG tumbled to a net loss of 314 million zlotys ($99
million) in April-June when its margin on gas sales dropped to
minus 13 percent, the lowest level since the end of 2008.
"Looking at PGNiG's awful results, the market speculated
they could have softened the URE's approach, but the regulator
maintained its restrictive policy," said Kamil Kliszcz, analyst
at Warsaw-based brokerage DI BRE.
Tariff increases in the past have been agreed only after
months of haggling between PGNiG and the regulator, which wants
to avoid rises which could affect the chemical sector and
consumers, who use gas for heating and cooking.
($1 = 3.1861 Polish zlotys)
(Editing by David Cowell)